Brokerages Anticipate Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will report $2.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.33 billion and the highest is $2.55 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $9.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $9.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $11.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.38. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Ifs Securities raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. KLR Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.19.

NYSE:PXD traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.96. 1,281,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,325. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $140.54 and a 12 month high of $213.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $783,866,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,431,051 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,217,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,425,606 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,351,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,381 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 892.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 844,901 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $159,889,000 after purchasing an additional 759,801 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,019.1% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 514,650 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $89,647,000 after purchasing an additional 498,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.