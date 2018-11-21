Brokerages Expect Correvio Pharma Corp (CORV) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Correvio Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Correvio Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Correvio Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Correvio Pharma.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Correvio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 294.35% and a negative net margin of 68.98%. The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CORV. ValuEngine raised Correvio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on Correvio Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Mackie raised Correvio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORV opened at $3.30 on Friday. Correvio Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $112.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Correvio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Correvio Pharma by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 133,825 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Correvio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,025,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Correvio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Correvio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,688,000. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Correvio Pharma

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba (dalbavancin hydrochloride) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm.

