Brokerages Expect Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) will post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.16. Evolution Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evolution Petroleum.

Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million.

EPM opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

