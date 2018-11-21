Brokerages Expect Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.66 Million

Equities analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) will post sales of $9.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.75 million and the lowest is $8.60 million. Flexion Therapeutics posted sales of $360,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,583.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $22.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $23.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $111.58 million, with estimates ranging from $81.10 million to $143.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.09. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.21% and a negative net margin of 1,346.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million.

FLXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $39.00 price target on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

In other news, CFO David Arkowitz acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.56 per share, for a total transaction of $66,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Clayman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 83,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,344.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,896 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

