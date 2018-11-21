Brokerages Expect Great Ajax Corp (AJX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.22 Million

Brokerages expect Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) to post $15.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.55 million and the lowest is $14.90 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $13.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $59.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.48 million to $60.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $65.70 million, with estimates ranging from $60.90 million to $70.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Great Ajax had a net margin of 48.10% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.22 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 841.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 139,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 124,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the last quarter. Resource America Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 16.8% during the third quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 361,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 52,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 85.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 45,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 14.5% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 310,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 39,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Ajax stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 56,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.63. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 81.53%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties, such as one to four unit homes and smaller commercial properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

