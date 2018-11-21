Brokerages Set Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB) Price Target at $27.00

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

CIVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 544.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.53. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.16 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 22nd. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

