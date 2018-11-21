Brokerages Set FMC Corp (FMC) PT at $102.25

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. ValuEngine lowered FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup started coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on FMC in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on FMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock.

FMC stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. FMC has a 1-year low of $72.73 and a 1-year high of $98.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FMC will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FMC news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne purchased 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.12 per share, for a total transaction of $101,018.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,631.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $878,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in FMC by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,427,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,528,000 after buying an additional 158,579 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in FMC by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

