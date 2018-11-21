Brokerages Set Incyte Co. (INCY) Price Target at $96.83

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INCY shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Incyte from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $64.39. 27,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.02. Incyte has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $102.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 100.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Incyte had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $449.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.77 per share, with a total value of $68,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,173.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $732,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,502,100. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2,263.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,299,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after buying an additional 1,244,673 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at $54,894,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 80.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,546,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,804,000 after buying an additional 691,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,095,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,778,000 after buying an additional 613,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 146.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 996,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,756,000 after buying an additional 592,132 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

