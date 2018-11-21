Brokerages Set Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Price Target at $99.07

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th.

VEEV traded up $4.18 on Friday, reaching $89.73. The company had a trading volume of 488,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,622. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $52.17 and a 1 year high of $109.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 97.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $5,074,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,929 shares of company stock worth $12,626,180. 15.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

