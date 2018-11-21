Brokers Issue Forecasts for NetApp Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NTAP)

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NetApp in a report released on Wednesday, November 14th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now expects that the data storage provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NetApp’s FY2019 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 4.70%. NetApp’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTAP. BidaskClub raised NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on NetApp from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Shares of NTAP opened at $67.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. NetApp has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in NetApp by 589.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 16,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.12, for a total transaction of $212,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 6,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $519,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,431.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,560,446. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

