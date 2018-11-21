Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price target on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Business Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 697,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,962,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 50.3% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 12.9% in the third quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 98,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Business Partners

