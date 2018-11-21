Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) Position Lifted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 65.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,764,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,829,599 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 7.54% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $413,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 268.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 11,317.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $24.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

BPY opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $22.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) Position Lifted by FIL Ltd” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/brookfield-property-partners-lp-bpy-position-lifted-by-fil-ltd.html.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.