Brookstone Capital Management Has $9.02 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 719,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,794 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 196,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,109 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 187,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92,058 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 85,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale set a $92.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In related news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $1,260,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,045,311.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The stock has a market cap of $334.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.36%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

