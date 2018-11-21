Brown-Forman Co. (BF.B) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $931.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) to announce sales of $931.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brown-Forman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $921.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $941.40 million. Brown-Forman reported sales of $914.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown-Forman will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brown-Forman.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 55.19% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Brown-Forman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on BF.B. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Brown-Forman in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown-Forman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brown-Forman in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Brown-Forman from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown-Forman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.66.

Shares of NYSE:BF.B traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.40. 912,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Brown-Forman has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a $0.166 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown-Forman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation is a spirit and wine company. The Company manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a range of alcoholic beverages. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 spirit, wine and ready-to-drink cocktail (RTD) brands. Its principal brands include Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel’s Winter Jack, Jack Daniel’s No.

