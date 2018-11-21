Bruker Co. (BRKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. Bruker has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $36.53.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.88 million. Bruker had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bruker during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Bruker during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

