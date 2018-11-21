Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL) Stake Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Buckeye Partners worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Buckeye Partners during the second quarter valued at about $11,052,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Buckeye Partners during the second quarter valued at about $5,948,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Buckeye Partners by 2,566.7% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Buckeye Partners during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Buckeye Partners during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Buckeye Partners news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BPL shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Buckeye Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Buckeye Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Buckeye Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

NYSE BPL opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.25. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $909.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.74 million. Buckeye Partners had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. Buckeye Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. Buckeye Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

