Bvf Partners L. P/Il Buys 1,465,126 Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) Stock

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,465,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,222.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ INFI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.60. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.92.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87,357 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 95.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 372,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 181,436 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. 51.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

