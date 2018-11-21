CA, Inc. (CA) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CA were worth $44,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CA during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in CA during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of CA in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CA by 53.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of CA in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CA opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. CA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $44.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CA shares. Argus lowered CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.52.

CA Profile

CA, Inc, doing business as CA technologies, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

