Cache Exploration (CAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Cache Exploration Inc. (CVE:CAY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

About Cache Exploration (CVE:CAY)

Cache Exploration Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interest in Kiyuk Lake gold property that consists of 70 mineral claims covering an area of 590 square kilometers located in Nunavut. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

