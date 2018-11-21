CAI International (CAI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CAI International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE CAI traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 153,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,180. The company has a market cap of $478.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.25. CAI International has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.40 million. CAI International had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CAI International will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAI International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, October 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CAI International by 15.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 51,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in CAI International by 47.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in CAI International by 101.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 335,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,290,000 after acquiring an additional 168,423 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CAI International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CAI International by 10.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 37,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

