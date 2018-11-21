Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 254,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,046,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,793,000 after acquiring an additional 117,937 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 167,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 44,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Shares of MRK opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $76.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.48%. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 107,360 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $7,534,524.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. bought 666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,279,104 shares of company stock worth $92,845,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

