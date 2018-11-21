Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (DFP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 42.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Bradford S. Stone purchased 2,500 shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd stock opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Company Profile

