Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $105,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $115,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $254,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 34.4% during the third quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $325,000.

RYE opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $50.12 and a 52 week high of $65.30.

