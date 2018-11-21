Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 33.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $525,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16,531.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.81.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Stonesifer sold 479,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $7,939,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 637,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,569,472.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 82,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 664,319 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,971. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

