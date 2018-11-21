Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $274,000 in Briggs & Stratton Co. (BGG) Stock

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,448,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,561,000 after acquiring an additional 228,281 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 25.1% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,529,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,541,000 after acquiring an additional 508,224 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 0.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,325,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 7.7% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,093,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after acquiring an additional 78,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 902,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank M. Jaehnert acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $68,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd J. Teske sold 87,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $1,827,492.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 453,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,487,347.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BGG. ValuEngine upgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $25.00 price target on Briggs & Stratton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Briggs & Stratton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NYSE BGG opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The company has a market cap of $657.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Briggs & Stratton’s payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

