Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Stake in Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,284,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,662,000 after acquiring an additional 213,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 1,589.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,319,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,754 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,258,000 after acquiring an additional 58,924 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Syneos Health by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 733,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $25,497,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Syneos Health Inc has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $53.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

