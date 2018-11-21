Canada Goose (GOOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Canada Goose to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Canada Goose from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a $102.00 target price on Canada Goose and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canada Goose from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.70.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $63.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.21. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.99 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 44.05% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

