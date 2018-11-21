Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $197.28 and last traded at $197.56. 1,077,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 556,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Stephens set a $236.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, October 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.4999 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

