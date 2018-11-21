Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Holdings Trimmed by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,145,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 254,391 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up 1.3% of FIL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $876,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 924,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,510,000 after acquiring an additional 218,248 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $197.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $166.36 and a 12 month high of $224.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.4999 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $216.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $207.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, October 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $242.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.92.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

