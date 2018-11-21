Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.9% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVMT. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of DVMT stock opened at $102.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Dell Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $64.96 and a twelve month high of $107.22.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a positive return on equity of 30.61%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

