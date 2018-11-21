Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $14.78 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,351 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $14,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,485.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.62.

In other Mcdonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total value of $849,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total transaction of $35,323,232.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,592,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $183.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $146.84 and a 1 year high of $188.90.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 116.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.66%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

