Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes $3.47 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 106.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,972,000 after buying an additional 64,467 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Fiona P. Dias sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $186,061.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Wedbush set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.71.

NYSE:AAP opened at $171.53 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $186.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.14. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 14th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.47%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

