Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys New Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,599,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,162,000 after buying an additional 144,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,229,000 after buying an additional 95,626 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,334,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,904,000 after buying an additional 85,640 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,152,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,548,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,092,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,126,000 after buying an additional 74,301 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Patriarca acquired 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,109.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of WAL opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $45.53 and a one year high of $64.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

