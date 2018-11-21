Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in WNS by 21.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in WNS in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,695,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,147,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in WNS by 23.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 98,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS by 10.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67. WNS has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $54.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WNS. Loop Capital boosted their price target on WNS to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Barrington Research set a $60.00 price target on WNS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

