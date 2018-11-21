Capital Fund Management S.A. Lowers Stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.03. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $72.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.5525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup set a $66.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

