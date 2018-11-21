Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 13,400 Trex Company Inc (TREX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TREX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Trex by 102.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Trex by 228.9% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Trex by 127.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Sidoti upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Trex to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.35.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 2.25. Trex Company Inc has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $90.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $166.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.10 million. Trex had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 19.16%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/capital-fund-management-s-a-purchases-shares-of-13400-trex-company-inc-trex.html.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.