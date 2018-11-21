Capital One Financial Comments on UDR, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of UDR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 18th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. UDR had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

UDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Societe Generale began coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. UDR has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a $0.3323 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 68.98%.

In other news, Director Lynne B. Sagalyn sold 4,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $192,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $404,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,614.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,773 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,629. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 14.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 21.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

