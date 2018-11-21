Capital Southwest (CSWC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/13/2018 – Capital Southwest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

11/12/2018 – Capital Southwest had its price target raised by analysts at National Securities from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “ CSWC earned core NII/share of $0.36 for fiscal 2Q19, two cents above our estimate. The dividend declared came in at $0.44, a $0.34/share base dividend plus the $0.10/share quarterly supplemental dividend. We had previously modeled a $0.41/share total dividend.



 Additionally, the earnings were not positively impacted by outsized prepayment-related income, as we see it. Fee income was down to $200K from $385K Q/Q and total repayment/disposition activity declined to $10.9 million on the quarter from $66.6 million in fiscal 1Q19. CSWC’s earnings and dividend growth have begun to outpace our previous projections and we continue to expect a positive trajectory for earnings, dividends, and NAV/share for the company.  The company continues to sit on a $39.4 million unrealized gain on Media Recovery equating to $2.37/share. We expect that this should be realized in fiscal 4Q19 (3/31/18 quarter) and that a special dividend should be paid in the subsequent quarter. For that quarter, we think total dividends (base, regular supplemental, and roughly half of the realized gain from Media Recovery) should total $1.67. For fiscal 2020, we think total dividends paid may be $3.15/share which would be a yield of 16.3% on the 11/9/18 closing price of $19.35.  We think that despite the run-up in shares, the market is still not fully appreciating the value creation of Capital Southwest. The internal management structure, conservative underwriting criteria of management, and potential for significant increases in taxable income and thus distributions continue to point towards further unlocking of value, in our opinion.  We are revising our fiscal 2019 core NII/share estimate to $1.43 from $1.39 and our fiscal 2020 core NII/share estimate to $1.68 from $1.62 and maintaining our BUY rating and increasing our price target to $24 from $23.” 11/10/2018 – Capital Southwest was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/2/2018 – Capital Southwest was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/13/2018 – Capital Southwest was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

CSWC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.17. 19,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $328.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.18. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $20.31.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 102.03% and a return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,039,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,826,000 after buying an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

