CarBlock 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $152,983.00 (CAR)

CarBlock (CURRENCY:CAR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 21st. One CarBlock token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CarBlock has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. CarBlock has a total market cap of $0.00 and $152,983.00 worth of CarBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CarBlock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00021587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00135144 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00200913 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.22 or 0.09872840 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000126 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009727 BTC.

CarBlock Token Profile

CarBlock’s genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CarBlock’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. CarBlock’s official message board is medium.com/carblock. CarBlock’s official website is www.carblock.io. CarBlock’s official Twitter account is @CarBlock_io.

Buying and Selling CarBlock

CarBlock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CarBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CarBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CarBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CarBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CarBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.