Cardinal Energy Ltd (CJ) Insider David Kelly Purchases 14,100 Shares

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) insider David Kelly purchased 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$42,723.00.

David Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 16th, David Kelly bought 17,900 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.18 per share, with a total value of C$56,922.00.

On Wednesday, November 14th, David Kelly bought 13,200 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.08 per share, with a total value of C$40,656.00.

On Friday, November 9th, David Kelly bought 7,400 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.26 per share, with a total value of C$24,124.00.

On Monday, October 1st, David Kelly sold 10,105 shares of Cardinal Energy stock.

Shares of CJ traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.12. 948,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,044. Cardinal Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of C$2.96 and a twelve month high of C$5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.61%.

CJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, October 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, October 5th. GMP Securities dropped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Wainwright, Bantry, Mitsue, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

