Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) Stake Boosted by Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. owned 0.54% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,479,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,188,000 after acquiring an additional 210,128 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 49.9% during the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,230,921 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after acquiring an additional 409,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 187.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 516,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 336,300 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 487,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 436,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

CSII stock opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $999.05 million, a PE ratio of 604.60 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Cardiovascular Systems had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $56.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million. Analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $86,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward bought 2,500 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.39 per share, for a total transaction of $95,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,362 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,317.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

