Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Nov 21st, 2018

Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) will announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.14). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

CSL stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.56. 348,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,840. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.93%.

In other news, Director David A. Roberts sold 36,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $4,658,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 57,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

