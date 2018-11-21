Carmanah Technologies (CMH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.48

Carmanah Technologies Corp (TSE:CMH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.48 and last traded at C$3.53, with a volume of 14625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.67.

Separately, Cormark lowered Carmanah Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.30 in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Carmanah Technologies Company Profile (TSE:CMH)

Carmanah Technologies Corporation designs, develops, and distributes products focused on energy optimized light LED solutions for infrastructure worldwide. It operates in Signals and Illumination segments. The Signals segment provides solar LED flashing beacons, including pedestrian crosswalk signals, school zone flashers, and 24-hr roadway beacons for various roadway applications; a range of marine lighting solutions to coast guards, marine authorities, navies, and ports; and LED aviation lighting solutions, such as approach lightings, apron lightings, and solar and hybrid power systems.

