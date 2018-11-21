Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Given $24.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $24.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.22 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Carriage Services an industry rank of 240 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CSV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th.

In other news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $72,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn R. Phillips sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $140,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,380.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 145,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,542 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at about $634,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 38.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.41. 121,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $309.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $28.96.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $64.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.79 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 13.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.58%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.