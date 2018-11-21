CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) PT Set at $7.00 by HC Wainwright

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) has been assigned a $7.00 price objective by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.88% from the company’s current price.

CASI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $357.33 million, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.33. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.89.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,858,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after acquiring an additional 144,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 888,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 33,277 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 21,468 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 153,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 28,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma and triple-negative breast cancer.

