CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (IGR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.58

Shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 5016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

