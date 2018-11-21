Cedar Capital LLC Purchases 2,796 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $177.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.61.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $38,887.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $228,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

