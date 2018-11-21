Cellectis (CLLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Cellectis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Cellectis stock opened at $20.21 on Monday. Cellectis has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $915.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $1,697,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cellectis by 18.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,240,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,949,000 after purchasing an additional 647,164 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cellectis by 178.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 244,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 156,666 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cellectis by 143.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cellectis by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares during the last quarter. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

