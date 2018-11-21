Cementos Pacasmayo (CPAC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cementos Pacasmayo is a cement company engaged in the distribution and selling of cement and cement-related materials, such as concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete in the North region of Peru. The Company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining. Cementos Pacasmayo is based in Santiago de Surco, Peru. “

Get Cementos Pacasmayo alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

CPAC opened at $9.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.92. Cementos Pacasmayo has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $794.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Cementos Pacasmayo had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,877 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cementos Pacasmayo Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cementos Pacasmayo (CPAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.