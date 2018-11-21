Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV) Position Cut by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its stake in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,629 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,880 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Centennial Resource Development worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 59.0% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,108,557 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 411,366 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at $1,468,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 15.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,805 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at $3,162,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

CDEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $23.12.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $234.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.43 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 23.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/centennial-resource-development-inc-cdev-position-cut-by-jackson-square-partners-llc.html.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.